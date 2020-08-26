James Thuener Photo

Jim passed away peacefully in Redwood City on August 14. Jim was born in San Francisco to Elmer and Virginia Thuener. He was a lifelong resident of San Mateo County. Jim is survived by sisters, Barbara Thomas, Ginger Vince, and Mary Witt, and many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his brother, Don Thuener. Jim bravely survived a bicycle accident 30 years ago and fought to live each day with faith, determination, and strength. Jim’s family would like to extend special thanks to his caregivers, Maria, Bob, and Don, and his good friend Bill, for all their care and friendship. We love you Jim and will miss you. A celebration of Jim’s life will take place at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription