Jim passed away peacefully in Redwood City on August 14. Jim was born in San Francisco to Elmer and Virginia Thuener. He was a lifelong resident of San Mateo County. Jim is survived by sisters, Barbara Thomas, Ginger Vince, and Mary Witt, and many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his brother, Don Thuener. Jim bravely survived a bicycle accident 30 years ago and fought to live each day with faith, determination, and strength. Jim’s family would like to extend special thanks to his caregivers, Maria, Bob, and Don, and his good friend Bill, for all their care and friendship. We love you Jim and will miss you. A celebration of Jim’s life will take place at a later date.
