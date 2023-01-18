James (Jimmy) was born on June 11, 1937. A San Francisco native, Jimmy ruled the streets. At 17 Jimmy joined the US Navy and served on the USS Ulvert M. Moore in the Pacific. From Kezar stadium to the docks, to the breweries and the manicured putting greens Jimmy not only held jobs at each but held court due to his ability to connect with all people.
Jimmy continued to be a great supporter of the American way of life when he joined local 104 Sheet Metal Union in San Francisco. Jimmy was a legend in Pacifica where he and his wife Shirley chose to raise their family. He was a legend due to his affinity for helping others, fishing and his fish stories. He loved the outdoors, camping and hunting, always encouraging everyone to leave a place better then when they found it. In that he left us better then he found us.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley. He is survived by his children Keith, Eric and Rachel, a granddaughter Harley and sister’s Karen and Debbie.
Jimmy’s memorial service will be at Pacifica’s Chapel by the Sea on January 22 at 1 p.m. followed by a celebration at the Sharp Park Restaurant at the Golf Course at 2:30.
