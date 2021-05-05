James M. Harris, 75, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on April 25, 2021 in Burlingame, California. While hospitalized he fought a valiant fight, being strong in his hours of death as he was in life.
Jim was born in 1946 in Berkeley, California to Marian and T. Gene Harris, moving to San Mateo when he was three years of age. He attended Sunnybrae School, Borel, Aragon and CSM and was a member of the US National Guard.
Jim spent 47 years with San Mateo Lumber Company up until his retirement 3 years ago. He was known throughout his years as a dedicated and strong man with a willingness to help all those in need. His tremendous sense of humor and dry wit will be remembered by all those in the trades as well as many beyond. Jim considered many of his coworkers, suppliers and customers to be family.
Jim served on boards and committees of the schools his children attended, always proud of their academic and athletic achievements at St. Matthew Catholic School, Bellarmine College Prep, Sacred Heart Prep, Santa Clara University and Georgetown University.
Jim’s greatest joy was being with his children and grandchildren and his Del Santo family relatives. He enjoyed playing golf with family and friends, daily walks around the neighborhood, and loved his trips throughout the U.S. and Europe including his visits to family homes in Italy.
Jim leaves his wife of 46 years, Mary Lou, and his children Jim Harris (Aimee) and Jennifer Sabo (Tucker) and six grandchildren: Augie, Reggie, Declan and Corinne Harris and Sophie and Elie Sabo. Jim was a strong, caring and dignified figure in word and example to his children and grandchildren. In these times of compromised values and integrity, Jim stood tall. He will be missed by many.
Private burial at St. John’s Cemetery will precede the Celebration of Life and Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church, Burlingame, California. Outdoor reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bellarmine College Prep or Sacred Heart Prep.
