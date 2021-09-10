James Joseph Patrick Murray, born March 11, 1943 and raised in San Francisco passed away on September 2, 2021, after a brave battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his parents Matthew and Mary (nee Devlin) Murray, brothers Matthew Francis and John Murray, sister, Mary Elizabeth Murray, niece Deborah Murray, and nephew Dennis Murray. Loving and devoted spouse for 37 years to Lucy (nee Pinto) Murray. Loving father to Kevin Murray, and stepfather to Teri Cutlip and Michael Cutlip (Akiko). Adoring grandfather to Elijah, Sumi and Luca. Loving uncle to nieces Patricia (Jim), Barbara, Kathleen (George), nephews Frank (Cara), Michael, Tim, Trevin and Derrin and to numerous great nephews and nieces. Special brother-in-law to John Pinto (Diana) and Bess Ann Murray.
Jim was a graduate of St. Michael’s Grammar School and Sacred Heart High School and served in the army reserves. He worked as a grocery clerk for 38 years. He loved to golf, hike and travel the United States and Canada with Lucy. With 43 years sobriety, Jim was a devoted member of AA where he helped many and where, many, in return, helped him.
Jim filled a room with his big personality and sense of humor. He will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. The family wishes to thank all of our friends and family who gave us such wonderful support during these last hard days with special love and thanks to Barbara Nagy. RIP, dear Jimmy.
A funeral Mass will be held at IHM Catholic Church, 1040 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont on September 11, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.