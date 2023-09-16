James Joseph McLoughlin, III age 73, of West Sacramento, Half Moon Bay, & San Mateo, CA entered into rest on July 31, 2023 at the VA Hospital in Mather Field, Sacramento.
Jim was born on August 8, 1949 in Santa Monica, to the late James Joseph McLoughlin, Jr. and Margaret Bryant McLoughlin and was raised in Whittier and Daly City by his father and step-mother Mabel Simons Theide McLoughlin. He spent his early childhood in New Orleans and Amite, Louisiana. He is survived by five siblings: Elizabeth Thiede McLoughlin Sanders, Michael Thiede McLoughlin, Kathleen McLoughlin (formerly Miramon), Patrick McLoughlin, and Maureen McLoughlin, as well as family across the United States.
Jim leaves behind his beloved daughter Katherine Pittman (Wesley) of West Sacramento, and beloved son Brian McLoughlin (Kathryn Poole) of Fair Oaks and his ex-wife Jean-Marie Houston of San Mateo to whom he was married for 36 years. He was blessed with the great joy of his four young grandchildren: Declan and Morgan McLoughlin & Caroline and Cameron Pittman.
Jim graduated Riordan High School in San Francisco in 1967 and graduated from Skyline Community College and attended San Francisco State University. He joined the US Air Force during the Vietnam War as a sergeant in ground transportation (1968-71). Jim loved photography and enjoyed a long career culminating in his ownership of Rancho Cameras in Los Altos, CA. He was an alumni and counselor at Project Ninety in San Mateo where he was passionate about helping people recover from substance abuse and devoted the second half of his life to this cause. He was also a staunch supporter of law enforcement in recognition of his daughter’s years of service with the Sacramento Police Department.
Like his father, Jim loved dogs, gardening, and was a wonderful cook. He was especially known for his prolific tomato plantings. He looked forward to any time he could get away to go fishing or camping with his best friend James “Chris” Jansen. His greatest joy was being a dad and grandpa and he was deeply loved by his young grandchildren.
He will be buried with military honors befitting his status as a proud Vietnam Veteran October 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Project Ninety, Inc. in San Mateo, CA.
