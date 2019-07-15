Resided in Burlingame
Lost his first fight - to Cancer.
Beloved father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. Jim was born in San Francisco, raised in Westlake, and planted his roots in Burlingame.
He worked as a Longshoreman for 37 years. He was a master builder, could fix or build anything. He loved his family, friends, garden, and ice in his beer. We loved his famous barbecued chicken.
A good ‘ol Irish boy with a heart of gold, Jim never missed the opportunity to crack a joke, bringing smiles and laughter to all who had the honor to know him. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial service, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 3:00pm Crosby-N. Gray & Co, 2 Park Rd, Burlingame.
