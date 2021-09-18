James Frank Tremont, known as “Jim,” passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 13 at his home in Foster City, California at the age of 83. Jim was born in Kansas City, Missouri to James Lewellyn Tremont and Maxine Adeline (Rader) Tremont. Jim had an unstable but beautiful childhood, having attended 26 schools before graduating from Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo. Jim served four years active duty on the USS KOKA ATA 185 (1956-1960) and two years reserve (1961-1962) in the US Navy. He served as a Diesel Engineman and a hard hat deep sea diver. For two weeks, Jim assisted Jacques Cousteau while the naval explorer spent time developing the bathyscaphe.
After being discharged from the Navy, Jim attended the College of San Mateo where he met ’the beautiful Alberta Mae Spain’ whom he took as his bride on June 29, 1963. Jim and Bert were happily married 55 years and raised two children - Lisa Dianne Tremont Ota and James Russell Tremont. Jim graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in accounting while working full-time and raising a family. Jim was Secretary-Treasurer for See’s Candies, Inc. for 50 years, reporting directly to Warren Buffet during the early years. Jim was everybody’s favorite candy-man and liked to say ‘that he had a sweet job.’
A life-long Catholic, Jim was an active member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Foster City as well as Trinity Episcopal Church in Sutter Creek and Trinity Baptist Church in San Mateo. He made his Cursillo in 1986 and continued to meet with his men’s group over the years. Jim thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family at their cabin in the Motherlode Country and made annual visits to Yosemite National Park with family and friends from his deeply cherished church community. Jim loved to travel the world with Bert, most especially to visit their son and daughter-in-law, Daisy Yuan, in Shanghai. Paris was his favorite international city, but his heart belongs to San Francisco.
Jim had an immense passion for life and a fierce commitment to his health, which led him to surpass the odds for his life time and time again. He enjoyed life’s many simplicities, including golf, swimming, biking, attending theatre events with his wife and friends, and a good game of cribbage. Jim’s greatest joy in recent decades was spending time with his grandchildren, Eric James Ota and Matthew Gary Ota, who called him ‘Pa.’ The boys, were fascinated with their grandfather’s stories, which were truly better than fiction!
Everyone who has had the pleasure to know Jim says that he is one of the ‘nicest people they have ever met.’ Though a rather simple description, it is the best word to describe him. He never spoke an unkind word about anybody, always showed sincere interest in the lives of others, and exercised patience in even the most challenging circumstances.
Along with his children and grandchildren, Jim is survived by his brother, Dan Sailor, niece Donya Coffey, nephew Mark Coffey, and great niece Raquel Lamb. Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dianne Brooks.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 7 in the Lagoon Room of the Foster City Recreation Center, 650 Shell Boulevard, Foster City, with a celebration of life to follow immediately afterwards.
