James Baron Wright passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning, September 10, 2019, at home in Pacifica, California. James was 12 years old and was born in Burlingame on January 14, 2007. James was adored by his mother and father, Candice and Erich Wright. James was also survived and loved by his Uncle John Wright, Aunts Kamela Wright, Brina Wright, Michelle Rodriguez, Anne Marie Bolles, Gina Howard, and Elizabeth Buck, and Grandparents Gerri and Cef DiGiovanni-Epps and Edgard and Beryl Perez, and by the many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, school educators and administrators, and health care professionals that made up his extended family.
James was a 7th grade student at Burlingame Intermediate School. James was curious, bright and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved talking about history, cultures and current events and how these topics have shaped the world, as he was interested so much in others. James loved creating art and left us with a long legacy of colorful and detailed drawings of whatever was inspiring him at the time.
James loved spending time with family and friends, vacations to Hawaii and Disneyland, summer camp, swimming, movies and popcorn, the zoo, music, holiday gatherings and activities, Legos, commanding epic toy soldier battles, creating diverse animal figurine savannas, anything Star Wars, and catching up on videos and games while at home on his tablet.
James enriched and blessed the lives of everyone who knew him, especially his parents who will be forever grateful and privileged that James was with us on this earth so we could love and care for him, and so that he could teach us and inspire us with his incredible strength and bravery, if only for a few short years.
James was preceded in death by his Grandmother Judy Wright in 2001, Uncle Peter Baron Wright in 2012, and Grandfather James Baron Wright in 2017.
Funeral Services for James will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at noon. Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home, 2 Park Rd., Burlingame, CA 94010. Donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association https://www.mda.org/ in memory of James.
