It is with profound sadness in our hearts that we announce the passing of Jacoba Martinez Perez, a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, daughter, sister, aunt, godmother and friend. She departed her family on January 15, 2021, at the age of 101. Jacoba was born on October 28, 1919 in Managua, Nicaragua. She came to the United States in 1943 and became a naturalized citizen in 1963.
She was a professional seamstress and worked for Levi Strauss, Lillian Coat Company and Metropolitan Furniture Company just to name a few. It was here in San Francisco that she met the love of her life Adan Perez. They married in 1946 and settled in South San Francisco, raising their four children.
Mom sewed so beautifully making wedding dresses for her daughter and daughters-in-law, & their bride maids as well as outfits her children and grandchildren.
Jacoba lived her life with her strong faith at its center. She prayed the rosary daily for world peace and gave thanks to God for each new day she awoke. Another important part of her life was being an active volunteer at All Souls Catholic Church especially with the St. Vincent De Paul Society where she helped feed the homeless and needy families in the community.
Jacoba is predeceased by her husband Adan (D.2019) whom she was married to for 72 years and their son George (D.1996). Jacoba is survived by her sons Félix (María-Elena) and their children José-Félix, Ana-María, Ester-Lorena and Rene (Roseann) and their children Rose and Michael and daughter Linda Perez Rosario (Ruben) and their children Cristina and Marcus. She is also survived by her two great grandchildren Felix-Cole and Sierra-Rosita.
The family wishes to extend a gracious thank you to the remarkable staff at Brookside Skilled Nursing Facility. These amazing people were soothing voices for our mother during this year of the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.
