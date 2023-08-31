Jack Louis Viele, 75, owner of Low Cost Painting, passed away on July 6, following a heart attack. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Frank and Elizabeth Viele, Jack grew up in the paradise of Aiea and Waipahu, where his family were plantation people. The family moved to Millbrae in the 1950s, and, as he often said, "he went to all four schools", Bel Aire, Chadbourne, Taylor and Mills High School.
Jack started Low Cost Painting in 1969, working throughout the Peninsula. He always had painting jobs, which often came from the neighbor next door to the job he was working on, who saw the quality of his work and wanted to know, "Hey, can you paint my house?" Jack truly enjoyed being a painter; he liked Mondays, and every other day of the week as well. He made many lifelong friends in the building trades, and was always ready to pass on jobs to friends when he was overbooked. "I had so much fun."
