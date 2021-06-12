A longtime resident of San Bruno, Jack peacefully passed away at his home of 70 years. Born in San Francisco on the eve of the armistice ending World War I, Jack’s parents, Joseph and Bertha Kowskie, commemorated the dual blessings by giving their infant a very unique middle name. Born John “Victory” Kowskie, little would they know that for more than 102 years that name would summarize a tapestry of life events that defined his character, his personality and his legacy.
As the youngest of 4 children, his oldest sister Margaret Mary and brothers Edward and Bud, helped raise Jack as their father struggled to find and keep work. Their mother tried to run a family and household with little and inconsistent means. Starting in 1925 at the age of 7 and spanning the next 11 years, the family made the 1st of what would be 8 household moves. His childhood was unraveling and by the age of 14, at the height of the Great Depression, it was finished. He completed the 8th grade, dropped out of school to find work and took on the realities of adulthood. Jack never felt sorry about these times and he never wanted anyone else to feel sorry for him. He was a tough guy, a product of tough times, yet his heart never toughened. Upon reflection, he had great sympathy for his Dad and the other fathers of the times who struggled so hard to find whatever work they could to provide for their families. It was during these times that the cornerstones of his character were formed. First, “Do whatever…absolutely whatever… it takes to provide for your family.” Second, “Work! Work hard and be grateful for the opportunity to do so.” Third, “Don’t complain. Everybody has their own problems so why would they want yours.”, Fourth, “Until proven otherwise treat everyone with respect. It doesn’t cost anything and it shows both humility and self dignity”.
During those times Jack took whatever work he could, from building wooden truck beds to driving a beer truck. It was this next moment that proved pivotal in his life; an uncle on his mother’s side gave him “that one break”, the chance of a steady job. A job that paid a wage ($15.00 a week), gave him the opportunity to learn the skills of an honest trade, that of an upholsterer. He never looked back and over time developed the skill set of a master craftsman. That trade became the financial foundation for the things to come. Things were looking up.
In 1938, on an evening at the Maple Hall Dance Hall on Polk Street, Jack met a very special young woman. One of 4 daughters of Basque immigrants, she worked alongside her sisters at her parents’ North Beach hotel, the Hotel Colonial Espanola. Her name was Angelita Ripodas … “Angie”, and it was ‘love at first sight’. Angie, whose character had also been shaped by the harshness of the Great Depression, was both a beautiful and very practical woman. In time she told Jack that any thought of marriage plans were going absolutely nowhere until he was earning at least $25 per week. Love is a great motivator as Jack over achieved that goal and on April 20th, 1941 the young couple, he 22 and she 21, wed. This was the beginning of their journey together lasting 75 years until her passing in 2016, with Jack still, as always, at her side.
Shortly after their marriage the world changed. The 2nd World War ignited, bringing all the uncertainties, apprehensions and fears of a world, once again, gone mad. In 1943, two months after their first child, Jack Jr., was born, Jack Sr. answered the call of his country and entered into the Army. In December of that year he learned that his brother Ed, a sergeant in the Marines Corp had been killed in the Pacific Theatre. Eventually, along with fifteen thousand fellow troops, he crossed the Atlantic to Scotland on the repurposed liner to troop carrier, the Queen Mary. From Scotland he proceeded to England and became part of an invading force that was to cross into Europe through Omaha Beach. He was attached to a mobile field hospital, which took him through France, Belgium, back into France and eventually into Germany. His duties were soul crushing as they involved the triage and care of burn casualties. He entered as a private, was discharged in January 1946, as a private, and with extremely rare exception never talked about that period of his life.
Upon re-entering civilian life Jack made the most of what was to become the post war boom. Adding a daughter, Cecilia, in December of 1947, the family moved from San Francisco to the then remote suburb of San Bruno. It was there, armed only with a ‘down to earth’ attitude and encouragement from his in-laws, that he started buying properties, fixing them up and either renting or selling them. While still an upholsterer by trade, by night and weekends and certainly long before it became vogue, he became a “house flipper”. Life continued with its usual ups and downs, but for him that was all part of the ride. Family picnics, golf with friends, the Basque Cultural Center and the call of ‘The Track’. His betting technique was straightforward and reflected his interactions with those he met. “Mira (look), trust your gut, pick the jockeys you like and stick with them”.
Jack is survived by his two children, John Michael Kowskie and Cecilia Kowskie Stearns, six grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. He was one of a kind; a generous man who made a difference not only in the lives of his family and friends, but also his community and country. Aptly named, his life was truly a ‘Victory’ and he will be sorely missed.
His family would like to thank his caregivers, Beth, Ofelia, Yamilet and Luis for their loving care and support of Jack.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to his favorite cause, myotonic muscular dystrophy at www.myotonic.org.
