Jack Campbell passed away April 15, 2020. He was born February 22, 1934 and lived in San Carlos for most of his life. He retired from The Campbell Insurance Agency in 2006. During his life, Jack’s great love was baseball. He coached youth baseball in San Carlos for 40 years and is remembered by many former players. He also loved camping and for years the family vacation, with the entire family and friends, was a week at Pinecrest Lake. Jack was preceded in death by his wife Janette, and is survived by four sons, three daughters-in-law, five grandchildren and their spouses, six great grandchildren, and his current wife.

