J. Peter Jensen, who touched many with his intelligence, kindness, humor and story-telling, passed away peacefully at his home on May 5, 2023. He was born July 4, 1936 in Scotia, NY, later moving to Wisconsin. At Ripon College, he joined Sigma Chi fraternity and ROTC, founding the college radio station, WRPN. After graduation, he served in the US Army, then went to work at Aetna Insurance Co. Several moves later, he came to Cleveland, Ohio, where he met and married Janice Armstrong Jensen. They lived in Baltimore and St. Louis before moving to Belmont, CA, where they resided for 52 years before a recent move to Santa Rosa.
Peter was an active member of Transfiguration Episcopal Church in San Mateo and sang with Masterworks Chorale. He loved working in his garden and carried this interest to San Mateo Master Gardens and as Garden Information Docent at Filoli. Boy Scout Troop 27 benefited from his leadership. He was a member of Rotary and San Mateo Radio Club, also holding CPCU and CLU designations. For the past 9 years, he was active in the AARP safe driving program as an instructor, then CA State Coordinator.
