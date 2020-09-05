Ivars Rozentals Photo

Ivars Rozentals was born March 29, 1936 in Riga, Latvia. During WWII, he and his family escaped to Germany and immigrated to the USA where they lived in Lincoln, Nebraska

before moving to San Francisco. After his service in the army, he met his future wife, Biruta. They lived together in San Francisco before starting a business and family in Foster City, CA.

After being treated for various cancers for more than 15-years, he peacefully passed at home on July 26, 2020 with Biruta at his side. Ivars is survived by his wife, Biruta, daughter Larisa, (Grayson), cousins, and loving pets. He enjoyed painting, fishing, photography, and traveling.

Ivars’ final resting place will be at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations in memory of Ivars may be made to UCSF Cancer Center.

