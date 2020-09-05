Ivars Rozentals was born March 29, 1936 in Riga, Latvia. During WWII, he and his family escaped to Germany and immigrated to the USA where they lived in Lincoln, Nebraska
before moving to San Francisco. After his service in the army, he met his future wife, Biruta. They lived together in San Francisco before starting a business and family in Foster City, CA.
After being treated for various cancers for more than 15-years, he peacefully passed at home on July 26, 2020 with Biruta at his side. Ivars is survived by his wife, Biruta, daughter Larisa, (Grayson), cousins, and loving pets. He enjoyed painting, fishing, photography, and traveling.
Ivars’ final resting place will be at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations in memory of Ivars may be made to UCSF Cancer Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.