Idalee Pitino died peacefully at home on February 18, 2023 in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
Idalee Catherine Pitino was born in 1944 in San Francisco, CA, the daughter of Jack and Kay Hay. She grew up in San Francisco, a city she loved. She learned to drive a stick shift on the steep hills of San Francisco! She attended St. Gabriel Elementary School, Lincoln High School, and San Francisco State University where she earned a Bachelors in Sociology and a teaching credential. In early 1970, Idalee was set up on a blind date with Vince. Six months later they were engaged, and married before the end of the year. They shared over 52 years of marriage together, raising their two children on Queens Lane in San Mateo.
Idalee was a sweet, empathetic, and compassionate woman. She worked in education as a teacher in Pacifica before having children, and later she went back to education as a guidance counselor and instructional aide at Aragon and San Mateo High Schools. She had a passion for social justice and volunteered for causes related to that field. She especially loved helping Samaritan House and St. Vincent de Paul’s Catherine Center. She was also very involved with her parish, St. Bart’s, as a Eucharistic minister among many positions.
She loved doing Jumble puzzles. She always had kind words to say to people on Facebook! One of her favorite places to travel was to Pine Mountain Lake where she had many memorable vacations with her family and friends. She also loved the ocean and would drive to Half Moon Bay to be close to it. She was very proud of her Irish and Scottish heritage and would host St. Patrick Day parties. Her favorite food was prime rib, accompanied with a Manhattan. One of her favorite things was being a Granny! Her face would light up whenever she saw her grandkids.
Idalee is survived by her husband, Vince, her daughter, Lisa Kathryn, her son, Mark, her daughter-in-law, Lisa Marie, and her grandsons, Paul, Matthew, and Thomas.
Memorial Mass April 14, 11:00 a.m., St. Bartholomew Church, 600 Columbia Dr., San Mateo, CA 94402.
