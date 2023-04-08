Idalee Pitino Photo

Idalee Pitino died peacefully at home on February 18, 2023 in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.

Idalee Catherine Pitino was born in 1944 in San Francisco, CA, the daughter of Jack and Kay Hay. She grew up in San Francisco, a city she loved. She learned to drive a stick shift on the steep hills of San Francisco! She attended St. Gabriel Elementary School, Lincoln High School, and San Francisco State University where she earned a Bachelors in Sociology and a teaching credential. In early 1970, Idalee was set up on a blind date with Vince. Six months later they were engaged, and married before the end of the year. They shared over 52 years of marriage together, raising their two children on Queens Lane in San Mateo.

