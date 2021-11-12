Hugo Benedetti of San Carlos, CA passed away on October 29,2021 at the age of 91 after a long battle of cancer. He grew his angel wings and made the journey home to be with his wife Gloria of 50 years and joined his son David as well.
He was a hard worker in the sheet Metal industry for many years. He loved every chance he got to go fishing and it was his passion, weather it was a lake, river or even the ocean, He and his wife jumped at every opportunity they had to go to Oregon, Eagle Lake and all the other placed they fished together. He grew up in Half Moon Bay and was an avid fisherman and had many fishing buddies along the way!
He was a loving father to Patty, Anna and Barbara Benedetti, a loving grandfather to Vicky Cook and Noel Lambert and a loving Great grandfather to Gianna and Jaysen Benedetti.
Loved his Great grand cat Mufkins.
He was loved by many people and will be truly missed!
RIP DAD! WE LOVE YOU.
