March 8, 1922 – September 29, 2019
Howard Thomas Churchill, 97, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Howard was born on March 8, 1922 in Wabasha, MN. He lost his father Warner at the age of two. His mother, Eva, was left to raise him along with his twin sister, Geraldine, and his brothers, Richard and Donald. Howard joined the Navy and served on the USS North Hampton during WWII. He moved to California in 1943 to work for United Airlines as a mechanic and was married to Betty Schmitz from Wabasha the next year. In 1948, he opened C&S Rental and Hardware, in San Bruno, which he owned for 21 years. Along with many other endeavors, he also ran a Christmas tree business for 35 years. Howard and Betty moved back to Wabasha in 2015. Howard now joins his two daughters, Connie Churchill and Carol Byrne who die at the ages of 16 and 49 and his wife Betty of 73 years who passed in 2017. His daughter, Pam Campbell and his son Tom Churchill survive him. He will be missed by those he left behind.
