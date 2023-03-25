Homer Francis Potter, Jr. died at 87 in his Burlingame home. Homer (“Hank”) was born in San Francisco to Grace Conley Potter and Homer Potter, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Ina, of 61 years and his sons, Michael (Christine) and Matthew (Lori). Homer was pre-deceased by his daughter, Lori. He was known as Peapa to his grandchildren, Hayden, Megan, Nate, Lilly and Calvin. Other family members include niece, Madeline (Jon) Morgan, and nephew, Christian Potter.
Homer graduated from St. Cecilia Grammar School and Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco. After attending USF Evening School, he served two years in the U.S. Army.
Hired by Gilmore Envelope Corporation, Homer began his 40 year career in sales, retiring as Vice President of the Company in Technology and Sales. He enjoyed his colleagues and customers and relished the challenge of selling. After retirement, he became a consultant for postal regulations and member of the Envelope Manufacturing Association.
Homer joined and supported many organizations, serving as president of the Kiwanis Club and board member for Riordan from 1978-1984. Homer was a proud 63-year member of the Olympic Club and a frequent domino player in the Lakeside Grill Room. Whether with friends at his cabin at the Russian River or in Burlingame, he was well known for asking, “Would anyone like a game?”
From childhood, the Russian River was a treasured part of Homer’s life. First as campers, then as renters, and finally as cabin owners at Odd Fellows Park, the Potters enjoyed ongoing family activities, celebrations, entertaining, and barbecues on the deck. Homer volunteered in numerous capacities at the Park including board member.
In 1971, the Potter Family moved from San Bruno to Burlingame and became members of Our Lady of Angels Parish. Their children attended the parish school, and OLA became their anchor for long term friendships. Homer enjoyed monthly games with his poker buddies for many years.
As a third generation San Franciscan, Homer knew his city well and could find any street or hidden alley. He loved to reminisce with any audience, telling stories of San Francisco.
Homer insisted on being on time. “I’ll be in the car” still echoes in Ina’s ears. He was admired for his warmth and friendliness, always the one to offer help fixing anything broken. He was a loyal friend and family man, greatly respected and loved by all who knew him.
A private burial was held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Homer will be honored at a memorial mass at Our Lady of Angels Church in Burlingame at 11:00 a.m. on May 11. Donations can be made to Our Lady of Angels Parish in Burlingame and to Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco.
