Homer Francis Potter Photo

Homer Francis Potter, Jr. died at 87 in his Burlingame home. Homer (“Hank”) was born in San Francisco to Grace Conley Potter and Homer Potter, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Ina, of 61 years and his sons, Michael (Christine) and Matthew (Lori). Homer was pre-deceased by his daughter, Lori. He was known as Peapa to his grandchildren, Hayden, Megan, Nate, Lilly and Calvin. Other family members include niece, Madeline (Jon) Morgan, and nephew, Christian Potter.

Homer graduated from St. Cecilia Grammar School and Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco. After attending USF Evening School, he served two years in the U.S. Army.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription