Hollace Anne Hermansen (Holly), a 37-year resident of Redwood City, passed away in her sleep on September 25, 2022. She fought ovarian cancer courageously for five years. Holly was born in San Francisco on January 4, 1949, to Gertrude (Anderson) Harper and Harvard Harper. After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in January 1967, she enrolled in the School of Dentistry at University of California San Francisco, graduating with a BS in dental hygiene in June 1971. Holly met a dental student, Donald Hermansen, at UCSF. After Don graduated in 1973, they worked together, first in San Francisco and then in their own practice in Redwood City starting in 1976. Holly and Don were married in June 1975 in San Francisco.
Holly is survived by her husband and her children; Julie Holland (Matthew) of Newbury Park, grandchildren, Maya, Chloe, Ella, and Sawyer; Andrew Hermansen (Regina) of Roseville, grandchildren Mila and Lilit; David Hermansen of Redwood City; and Wendy Hermansen of Redwood City. She is also survived by her cousin William Hahn (Diane) of Honolulu. She was preceded in death by her parents.
