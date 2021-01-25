Hilda DePaoli Vaughn, age 89, of San Carlos, CA passed away peacefully on January 17, 2021.
Hilda was born to immigrant parents from Northern Italy and was raised on a dairy in Strathmore, CA. In 1956 Hilda moved to the Peninsula. While working at Varian, Hilda met Richard, her beloved husband who predeceased her. A homemaker for many years, Hilda was an active member of St. Charles Church and volunteered with community organizations for many years. Her thoughtfulness was appreciated by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son Paul as well as nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held when Covid conditions improve. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul or to a charity of choice.
