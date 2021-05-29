Helen Jeannette McDonald passed peacefully at home at the age of 96. Helen, a proud second-generation native of San Francisco, graduated from Balboa High School and lived her entire life in San Francisco and South San Francisco.
Helen is the mother of Judy Kenneally Miller (Michael) of Santa Rosa and Lynn A. Kenneally and is the loving grandmother of Kendra Kenneally Miller of Santa Rosa, CA.
Helen is the daughter of Benjamin “Roscoe” Simpson and Alice Rose Simpson. She is predeceased by her twin brother, Ben Simpson and other brothers Mel Simpson and Leonard “Bozo” Simpson.
Helen is survived by her sister Susy Greene (Ed) of South San Francisco and Jeri Southall (Roy) of Anaheim, CA and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
After her retirement from The City and County of San Francisco, she volunteered at the Kaiser Hospital SSF Information Desk for many years.
She attended oil painting classes at the San Bruno Senior Center and produced many beautiful paintings for her family to treasure.
Helen was first and foremost a dancer, and her favorite memories were dancing at the WW II USO dances, she was even sure she once danced with big band leader Glenn Miller at one of the USO dances.
Helen was a member of The San Francisco Theatrical Club and Dance Connection, Inc. She thoroughly enjoyed performing for groups at The San Bruno Senior Center and elder care homes. Helen enjoyed great health all her life and was determined to ride her exercise bike every day to the end.
Helen was blessed to have devoted caregivers and many friends who will miss her.
Helen’s final resting place is Primrose Garden in Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Olivet Campus. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
