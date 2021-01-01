Helen Mary Kay (Lindsay-Warren) 81, of Dixon California passed away peacefully on December 26, 2020 after a short brave fight with cancer. She was born to parents Henry and Isabella Lindsay on December 25, 1939 in Adrossan, Aryshire, Scotland. .
Helen immigrated with her parents to San Francisco, California in 1946 and attended St Vincent High School. Shortly after graduation, she met and married Thomas Warren and had 3 children; Jon, Christine and Janine. She married the love of her life, Maurice Kay on August 23, 1986 and they spent many happy years cruising the high seas with Princess.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Isabella Lindsay, sister Isabelle and her husband Maurice Kay. She is survived by her son Jon (Karrie), Christine, and Janine (Michael) and 3 grandchildren Jamie, Chelsea and Alex. Helen was a strong loving mother who always said it like it was and was an amazing grandmother, sister, and friend. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family. Services to be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.