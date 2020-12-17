A remarkable life, well lived. Helen Ward Barg of San Carlos passed away November 8, 2020. She died one week shy of her 100th birthday. Living at The Elms in San Carlos, she died of natural causes and was surrounded by loved ones when she passed.
Helen was warm, caring, full of spirit, independent and family strong. She raised 5 children, had 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She loved being a mother and adored her kids. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, cried when she listened to Pavarotti and believed getting into mischief was often a good thing.
Helen was born on November 16, 1920 to Frank and Henrietta Ward in San Francisco. She was a young girl during the great depression, an experience that profoundly shaped her life. She had a brother Frank, who died of polio when he was 7, and another brother Herbert Ward (deceased) who was a dentist in San Francisco.
Helen married Frederick Beyer Barg in 1940 in San Francisco. They were married 48 years until Fred died in 1988. Their children include Frederick Ward Barg (deceased), John F. Barg, Lorna Wood, Cynthia Giller, and William Barg.
Helen and Fred were charter members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in San Carlos. They helped build the church and had many of their children and grandchildren baptized, confirmed and married there. Helen was the last remaining charter member.
They loved hosting parties and family get-togethers, camping in Yosemite when the kids were young, and traveling to see as much of the world as possible. Helen was an amazing cook and always ready to add one or more to the dinner table. She had a generous heart.
After raising her children, Helen went back to work as a Claims Adjustor with Safeco Insurance Company from 1972-1982. She was a member of the San Carlos Garden Club for many years and stayed active volunteering at Sequoia Hospital in San Carlos where she served as President of the Hospital Auxiliary.
Helen was interred at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in November. She now rests in peace alongside her beloved husband, Fred.
Her family will be hosting a celebration of life memorial for Helen at Holy Trinity
Lutheran Church in San Carlos sometime next summer or Fall 2021. For details, please contact Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
