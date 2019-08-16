Too early in life, Heather succumbed to complications of Balo’s Disease, a rare neurological illness. A San Mateo native, Heather graduated from Highlands Elementary School, Aragon High School, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo University, Franklin University Switzerland and Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey. For the last four years, she was a respected and admired employee at LinkedIn. She was also an international educator with a passion for diversity and inclusion. Heather had a lifelong worldwide travel bug, visiting numerous countries during her short life. She leaves behind her parents Oliver and Lolita Frank, sister Sandy Frank, brother Adriaan Frank, and extended family. Heather will be sorely missed by her family, numerous friends, and associates around the world. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Heather’s memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Latest News
- 3 arrested, 1 sought in death of California homeless man
- The Latest: Tlaib says she won't visit West Bank relatives
- Putin gives pilot who landed in cornfield Russia's top medal
- Robin Thede looks to build legacy in HBO sketch comedy show
- Critics blast Oregon repeal of tsunami-zone building ban
- Israel grants Tlaib West Bank visit on humanitarian grounds
- Man suspected of kidnapping mom, 80, arrested in California
- VapeWild Continues Domestic Brick and Mortar Expansion in Texas
Most Popular
Articles
- Foster City Councilman violates Brown Act
- Redwood City Sequoia Station plans draw a crowd
- Fire burns residential structure in San Mateo, no injuries
- Foster City man charged with 18 firearm felonies
- San Leandro man guilty of second-degree murder in San Mateo pet store parking lot
- San Mateo County Community College District's Chancellor Ron Galatolo set to depart
- One of the two alleged San Mateo bar shooters charged
- Tracy Lyft driver faces life in prison for rape charges of woman he picked up at a San Mateo bar
- Townhome project with 35 units gets first look in San Mateo’s North Shoreview neighborhood
- Serra hits field on first official day of practice
Images
Videos
Commented
- Regarding the recent column by Matt Grocott (7)
- Independent press (6)
- Upside down in California (5)
- Baltimore (5)
- Homeless situation (5)
- Admin shift shakes Menlo Park’s new tech-centric high school TIDE Academy (3)
- Assault weapons and mass murder (3)
- Work begins at Belmont Iceland site (3)
- District 13 Senate seat will be close (2)
- Foster City Councilman violates Brown Act (2)
Featured Events
contributed family friendly for kids for teens seniors accessible all ages budget date night sponsored free
Grounds of Sequoia High School
Free
For the 37th season of Free Shakespeare in the Park, SF Shakespeare Festival presents a musi… Read more
contributed sponsored family friendly for kids for teens 18 and over 21 and over all ages
Kirkpatrick's School of Dance
Registration required
Seize the day! Join Bay Area e.T.c. for its upcoming production of “Newsies!” Open to ages 6… Read more
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.