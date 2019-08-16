Heather Elisabeth Frank Photo

Too early in life, Heather succumbed to complications of Balo’s Disease, a rare neurological illness. A San Mateo native, Heather graduated from Highlands Elementary School, Aragon High School, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo University, Franklin University Switzerland and Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey. For the last four years, she was a respected and admired employee at LinkedIn. She was also an international educator with a passion for diversity and inclusion. Heather had a lifelong worldwide travel bug, visiting numerous countries during her short life. She leaves behind her parents Oliver and Lolita Frank, sister Sandy Frank, brother Adriaan Frank, and extended family. Heather will be sorely missed by her family, numerous friends, and associates around the world. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Heather’s memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

