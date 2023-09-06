Harvey Jerome, a long-time resident of San Mateo, passed away on September 3, 2023 at the age of 91. Born in Oakland, California, on January 26, 1932, beloved son of the late John Henry and Santa Maria Jerome, Harvey enjoyed a long career as an educator, teaching at North Shoreview Elementary School in San Mateo. He was a fourth-generation Californian, a veteran of the US Army, a passionate musician, and was an active parishioner at St. Mark’s Church in Belmont. He was the loving husband of Sharleen for 69 years; devoted father of Susan, John, and Sherri; brother of the late Irene Jerome and the late Robert Jerome
On Thursday, September 7, 2023, visitation will commence at 9:15 a.m., a rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., and the funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., all at ST. MARK’S CHURCH, 325 Marine View Ave., Belmont. Services will conclude at the church; private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.
