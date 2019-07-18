May 14, 1965 – July 8. 2019
The family of Harold Frederick Majocha, of Belmont, California, regret to announce his sudden death on July 8, 2019.
His legacy is continued by his children Zachary, Gillian and Cole. He is survived by his wife Barbara Bruce of San Carlos; brother Brian Majocha of Doha Qatar; father Fred Majocha of Wynndel BC Canada; mother-in-law Kaye Boren of San Mateo; Dick Bruce of Ukiah and many other relatives and friends. His beloved mother, Dorothea Marie, predeceased him in 2006.
Harold was a gentle soul who was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He was a one-of-a-kind gem that will always live on in the hearts that he touched. Gone but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to a reception to commemorate his life on Sunday July 21st, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at Mavericks Event Center, 107 Broadway, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019. Parking is available at the hall. Bring your music instruments, fondest memories, stories and good wishes.
Donations will be accepted in lieu of flowers, which can be made to www.gogetfunding.com. You can also write your memories of Harold on this website and cards can be sent in the name of Harold Majocha to The Neptune Society, 1645 El Camino Real, Belmont, CA 94002.
