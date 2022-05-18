Agustin Farre Perez-Lizano, 87, known to friends and family as Gus, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 17, 2022. Gus was born on June 26, 1934 in Zaragoza, Spain. Just prior to the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War, his parents moved their young family to the Philippines, where he and his younger brother spent their early childhood in Manila. Despite growing up amid the difficulties of World War II, Gus would often later reminisce fondly about the Philippines and its people. In 1946, at the age of 12, Gus and his family immigrated to the United States and settled in San Francisco.
Gus attended San Rafael Military Academy in San Rafael, California and went on to study at Stanford University, graduating in 1958 with a degree in Geology. He continued his education at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, graduating with a Masters of Business Administration in 1961. Gus spent the majority of his life in the San Francisco Bay Area, raising his family in Oakland and later Belmont, before moving to Tucson, Arizona and then Las Vegas in the 2000s.
Gus spent the bulk of his career in the computer world, working for IBM as an advisory systems engineer. In the early 1980s, he enjoyed early success after founding his own computer and software business, Microbridge Computers, in San Carlos, California. In his later years, after retiring from the computer field, Gus became involved in the sport of roller hockey. He founded a roller hockey and artistic skating business, Skater Direct, selling equipment for players and participants. He greatly enjoyed keeping in contact with friends around the world who also shared his enthusiasm for the sport.
Gus was a sports lover throughout his life. He was an avid tennis player in his youth and was a fan of his alma mater’s football team, the Stanford Indians, as well as the Oakland A’s. Gus also had a strong love for the outdoors. In the late 1950s, he did research for the United States Geological Survey in California and later created many happy memories by camping, hiking, and fishing with his children in the Sierra Nevada mountains, Yosemite National Park, and other parts of the state.
Gus also spent many years traveling the world, where he formed lifelong friendships with people from several different countries. He was known for his warm heart and generosity towards both his friends and his family, and he was loved by many. He enjoyed bringing people together, helping others in need, and telling corny jokes and stories. Despite declining health and limited mobility in his final years, Gus was devoted to maintaining his relationships and kept in constant contact with others by phone.
Gus is survived by his four children, Tony (Cindy), Ed (Aura), Anna, and Michael; three grandchildren, Ally, Jacob, and Sophia; his niece, nephew, sister-in-law, and
many cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Agustin and Rosalia, and his younger brother, Miki. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Colma, California, to be followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. Friends and family are invited to attend.
