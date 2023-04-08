Gordon Lewis Deegan was born on April 7, 1925 in Mankato, Minnesota and passed away peacefully on February 25, 2023 in Redwood City, California. Born to Arthur L. and Vera Kitch Deegan, Gordon spent his childhood on a farm near Mankato and received his early education in a one-room school house. He graduated with a BA degree in Political Science, History and Spanish from his beloved Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. He also received a Master of Arts from the University of Minnesota.
Gordon was employed by the Veterans Administration, followed by enlistment and service in the Navy. After working as a U.S. Senate page, he was commissioned in the U.S. Foreign Service. He served in Bremen, Germany, and pre-revolutionary Havana, Cuba.
He returned to the U.S. and began teaching secondary school in Minnesota, North Dakota, and California. He taught Spanish and German at Carlmont High School in Belmont, California, for 27 years, retiring in 1985.
Gordon’s life on the San Francisco Peninsula was full of activities and service, including San Carlos’ Civil Service Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning Commission, and Housing Committee, as well as study committees of the transportation system (precursors to SamTrans and BART). He also was lifelong Democrat and devoted to election politics.
Gordon was an avid traveler throughout the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Gordon’s interests also included music, opera, theater and he was a leader in his faith community.
Gordon is survived by his daughter, Katie (Scott), his son, Sean (Charice), grandchildren Charlotte, Chris (Tasha), Elizabeth (Andy), and David, and four great grandchildren (Brooklynn Lou, Anna, and two “on the way!”).
Gordon tried to leave this earth better than he found it, through his significant civic contributions as well as the many friends and students whose lives he enriched.
The family would like to express gratitude and thanks to the team at Dolphin Park Rest Home who lovingly cared for him. Memorials may be directed to any of the following: World Vision, Project Open Hand, St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room (Menlo Park), Samaritan House, and the Point Foundation.
Arrangements are being made by Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place on April 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Many Journeys MCC Church, 1150 W. Hillsdale Blvd., San Mateo, California. Burial will be at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Mankato, Minnesota.
