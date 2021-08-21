Gloria Nicoll passed away unexpectedly at her home in Redwood City on August 17. She had been in good health and lived independently. Born Gloria Margaret Smith in San Francisco CA, she first worked for local banks. She later met James Nicoll at a USO dance toward the end of WWII. When Jim completed his naval service the couple married and moved to Palo Alto. After the birth of their first son, Richard Nicoll, they moved to Redwood City, where Gloria lived until her death. When Richard and his younger brother Gregory were safely in school, Gloria began working for the Redwood City School District. She worked in the Pupil Personnel Services Office until her retirement.
Following James’ death, Gloria met and married Alex Salopek. The couple loved to travel, and went on many adventures, while Alex was able. In recent years Gloria had enjoyed gardening, taking classes in memoir writing at the Adult School, reading and discussing Book Club selections and participating in activities at the Redwood City Senior Center. She will be missed by her sons Greg (Redwood City) and Richard (Walnut Creek), daughter-in-law Cathy (Walnut Creek), grandsons Alex (San Francisco) and Brad and his wife Diane (Vista CA), and by her many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Gloria’s honor August 26 at 11 a.m. at Crippen and Flynn Woodside Chapel 400 Woodside Road, CA 94061. She loved flowers but also gave to veterans groups, if you are so inclined.
