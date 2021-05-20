Died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 15th. Gerry was born to the late Louis and Katherine Gregoire on March 4, 1928.
She was the youngest of thirteen children and graduated from San Mateo High School. In 1948 she married her beloved (late) husband Homer R. Gibbs and they raised two children, Rhonda and Randy Gibbs, in South San Francisco. Gerry worked as a machine operator at a Milprint for 26 years, and then Millbrae Bowl and Holiday Cleaners in Bayhill.
She is survived by her two children, her sister Barbara Lagomarsino, two grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to visit on Thursday, May 20, 2021 after 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Garden Chapel, 888 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, with a Vigil Service beginning at 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Mater Dolorosa Church, 307 Williow Ave, South San Francisco. Committal to follow Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to CORA at corasupport.org or to a charity of your choice.
