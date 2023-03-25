Geri “GiGi” Kelly, 69, has moved her art studio to a higher place as of March 23, 2023.
Anyone familiar knew her amazing creativity with any medium from glass to food to flowers. She was especially accomplished and most comfortable wielding an artist’s brush in her skilled hands while working magic on stretched canvas.
Geri was raised in Burlingame and in recent years had moved to San Mateo. As a twenty plus year cancer survivor she never let it get the upper hand, focusing time helping family and friends and adding her sometimes quirky views on the world to anyone she would meet.
Preceded in her journey by her loving Mom (Lucille) and Dad (Frank), she will be missed greatly by her siblings Pat (who shared her home), Carole, Jim, and Bob (Kristin). Also, many nieces and nephews with whom she always offered a hand in raising (along with a helping of unrelenting corny thoughts and love). Geri also leaves behind --but will look over -- the great nieces and nephews who will not get to experience her wildly themed birthday cakes.
Over time Geri was both student and teacher of art. She trained and painted with Luis Busta, and over time had her own studio as well as holding several public displays of her work. She also allocated her amazing abilities to floral design, catering, or to anyone in need of a creative solution. Besides painting she found comfort as an avid gardener.
Geri’s paintings, drawings, recipes and flowers will tell her story for years to come, as will the goodness she showed to all who knew her. She was always grateful for her family, friends, Barbara W., and the long list of medical folks at Stanford Hospital who helped her with her long fight.
It seemed to fit well that she passed at the beginning of spring. If you see clouds swirling as if they are being mixed on a pallet, please keep her in mind.
Funeral and Interment service to follow at 12 p.m. at the Italian Cemetery Main Chapel, 540 F St., Colma, CA.
