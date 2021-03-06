Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the passing of Georgette Yvonne Sarles, August 9, 1943 - March 6, 2020. For 33 years Georgette, 76, devoted her life to her dearly beloved husband Dino Sarles, who predeceased her on March 19, 2005. She is survived by 18 nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews, her brother John Marignac and sister-in-law Mona Marignac, and her much-loved dog Miss Muffy. Besides her husband Dino, she was preceded in death by her parents Yvonne and Albert Marignac, and her many cherished pets, including Bogard, Lady, Blackie, Squeaky, and Mr. Boozie.
Georgette meant many things to many people, though her family will always remember her unfettered devotion to her pets and her culinary skills—there was no place to get a better meal than at Aunt Georgette’s…even if it meant eating at 9pm! And her family will always remember their aunt’s favorite phrase: “That was a kick!”
Georgette was a longtime resident of Daly City before marrying Dino and moving to San Mateo. After graduating with honors from Galileo High School in San Francisco, Georgette dreamed of medical school. But after attending San Francisco State for two years, a business opportunity presented itself and in March 1961 she opened Georgette’s of Westlake, a beauty salon she owned and operated for more than 50 years in the Westlake Shopping Center. Georgette’s success in business remained one of her proudest achievements. She did not stop there, however. Her love of people, business, and of Daly City committed her to improving all aspects of business in Daly City and Colma. For 12 years, Georgette led the Daly City/Colma Chamber of Commerce as its President/CEO. Her enthusiasm for this role regularly spilled over into conversations with her family and friends.
The family would also like to extend their gratitude to Carlos and Olga, Ramon, Jorge, Frankie, and Jose for their devotion to Georgette over the years and to others who loved and supported Georgette.
Georgette will be buried next to her beloved Dino at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Park in Colma. A private memorial will be held by the family to celebrate Georgette’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pets in Need: 871 5th Avenue, Redwood City, 94063, attn. Donations. (650) 421-2267.
