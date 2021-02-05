George K. Bowman, late of Rogers, AR, formerly of Chicago, IL and Atherton, CA passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. He was 90 years old. He was a Korean War veteran and had a distinguished career in building and facilities management. The beloved husband of the late Esther, nee Streder, and beloved companion of the late Louise El Sum. He is survived by his loving daughters; Bess (John) Schulmeister, Deborah (David) Ekstrom and Grace (Paul) Tuttle, and by his brother John (Maryann) Bowman. He was the grandfather of Kim & Joshua, and step grandfather of Samuel, Daniel & Stephanie. Great grandfather of 9.
Memorial Services will be on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Bella Vista Church of Christ in Bella Vista, AR. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or Gideons International would be appreciated.
