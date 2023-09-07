George Golda of El Granada, died August 1 during a liver transplant in San Francisco. His sudden death deeply saddened his wide circle of family and friends.
George was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Voisard, and survived by his wife Laurie Goodman, his father Toni Sottile (Renata), step-father Ray Voisard, his sisters Chris and Cathy Voisard, half-siblings Marco and Laura Sottile, his niece Reyna Benbow (Pres) and his great-niece Juniper Benbow,
