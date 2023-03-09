George DiQuattro Jr., 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Daly City on February 19, 2023. George was born on January 19, 1939 in San Francisco and remained a lifetime resident of the Bay Area. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Jon MacLellan, and his granddaughter, Georgette Lynch. An obituary detailing his life and where to make donations in remembrance will follow.
