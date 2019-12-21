George Attard, a 41-year resident of San Bruno died at home on December 16, 2019. He was 88 years old. He was the loving husband of the late Doris Attard for 56 years. George is survived by his sons, Charlie (Carolyn) Attard of San Bruno and David (Tammy) Attard of Mountain View; grandchildren: Nicholas, Alexandra, Catherine and Claire; his brother, Tony Attard and sisters, Josephine Finale and Katie Scerri. He was preceded in death by his parents, Savaria and Spiro Attard; brothers, John, Sam, Fred and Emanuel Attard and sister, Carmen Azzopardi.
George was a native of Qormi, Malta and worked as an automobile mechanic and watch repairman for over 30 years.
Family and friends are invited to visit after 6:00 PM, Sunday, December 29, 2019 and to attend the Vigil at 7:00 PM at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, 194 Millwood Dr. at El Camino Real in Millbrae. The Funeral will leave the Chapel, 10:15 AM Monday, December 30, 2019 and proceed to St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Ave. San Bruno where the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his memory to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN (800)805-5856.
