On the morning of February 2, 2021, Gary Ruegg died peacefully in his home of 49 years in San Carlos, CA, at the age of 89. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Gary enlisted in the US Army, serving honorably for 2 years. After his service, Gary earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics at the University of Hawaii. Gary met his wife, Joyce, in the Los Angeles area, where they started their family. The family relocated to San Carlos in 1968 when Gary began his career at Bank of America in San Francisco. Gary was a devoted father and husband who loved fishing, golfing, reading, travel and classical music. After his wife passed, Gary met his life partner, Judy Brown of San Carlos, in 1990. He is preceded in death by his father, Albert, mother, Audrey, brother, Albert II, and wife, Joyce. He is survived by children, Curtis, Amy, and Leona and his grandchildren, Amanda, Aurora, Taylor, Trevor, and Audrey, as well as his life partner Judy. Aloha, Gary, we love you. Private services will be held at a later date.

