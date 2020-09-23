Gary N. Leopold

Gary Neil Leopold, age 88, passed away September 5, 2020 at Redwood City, California surrounded by his loving family. Neil was born in Lebanon, Nebraska on March 6, 1932 to Irene B. (Williams) Leopold and Ivan R. Leopold. The family moved to Colorado in 1937 and made their home in Loveland. Neil was a graduate of Loveland High School class of 1950 and then spent several years studying at Colorado A&M in Ft. Collins, Colorado.
Neil married Mary Lou Colwell (his wife of 69 years) and they lived in Loveland, Colorado, Ft. Collins, Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming before moving to Belmont, California where they made their home for 64 years. From this marriage three children were born: sons, Gary B. Leopold, Gregory I. Leopold and daughter, Joan E. Danilson, all of California.
Neil was predeceased by his parents, brother Gerald R. Leopold and sister-in-law Beverly Leopold.
Neil is survived by his brother Robert B. (Shirley) Leopold, his wife Mary Lou, his children Gary B. Leopold, Gregory I. Leopold and Joan (Scott) Danilson; six grandchildren: Kevin (Amber) Leopold, Eric Leopold, Chelsea Lakis, Wesley Lakis, Shelby Danilson and Tom Leopold; and two great granddaughters Sienna Leopold and Avrey Leopold.
Neil was employed as a mechanic for United Airlines in South San Francisco, California for 34 years. His lifetime hobby was model airplane building and flying, and he was an active member of SACRC (Southern Alameda County Radio Controllers), PCC (Peninsula Channel Commanders) and SAM21 (Society of Antique Modelers, Chapter 21).
Family gatherings have been held and cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held and his ashes will be scattered somewhere in the Colorado Rocky Mountains at a later date. Donations appreciated to the American Diabetes Association or a Cancer Research Center. The family would like to thank the fine doctors and staff at Sequoia Hospital for the excellent care.
