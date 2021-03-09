Gail Umphrey, of Marietta, Georgia, was called home by our Savior Jesus Christ on March 3, 2021. She was born on June 20, 1935 in Cullman, Alabama. As a child, Gail and her family lived in Cullman until they moved to Redwood City, California.
Gail made her livelihood working in the banking industry and real estate where she had a very successful career. She was well known in the Real Estate world where she made so many friends and business associates. It was in Redwood City where she met the love of her life, the late Neal Umphrey, together they raised two wonderful children. From Cub scouts to dance classes Gail played an active role in their daily lives. Gail loved vacationing with her family, her dogs, selling Real Estate and ballroom/country western dancing.
Gail is survived by her daughter, Diane (Franz) Kolterer, daughter in law, Colleen Umphrey, grandchildren, Ashley (Jerry) Henning, Jason Umphrey and Emily Umphrey and three great grandchildren, Ella, Abby and Jerry Henning. Sarah Umphrey, Perry Umphrey, Patsy (Jimmy) Estes, Cathy (Glenn) Stephens, Kelly (Danny) Maynor, Seth Maynor and Nicole(Henry) Pass.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents Deltis (Red) Talley and Percy (Estelle)Talley, her in-laws Albert Umphrey and Ida Umphrey, her sister Joan Preader, her husband Neal Thomas Umphrey, Lee Umphrey and her son Richard Neal Umphrey.
Services will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Kilgore Green Funeral Home in Jasper, Alabama with a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Internment will be at Walker Memory Gardens also in Jasper, Alabama. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the organization of your choice. Friends may sign the guest register at kilgoregreenfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.