Friedrich “Fritz” Ertl passed away on May 19, 2023, after a battle with Cancer and the complications of chemotherapy. Fritz was born to Johann and Katariina Ertl on March 1, 1943, in Schlicht, Bavaria, Germany. He was the youngest of 12 children. He came to the U.S. at the age of 13. He had an incredibly strong work ethic and by the time he was in his mid-twenties, he owned houses, and had his own Sheet Metal shop at which trade he continued to work until his late 60s. Fritz was a skilled chess player, always ready for a challenging game. He enjoyed working in his gardens at home and playing with his German Shepherd Dog, Bodie. He was a fan of the works of Jack London and loved a day out on the golf course. He recently made a hole in one, a feat he truly enjoyed accomplishing. He was also a member of ECV chapter 3.
Fritz was preceded in death by his son Friedrich James. Fritz leaves behind his wife Catherine, a brother Martin and family in San Mateo, a niece Christine and family in Oregon, his family in Schlicht, sisters Annemarie and Maria, sister-in-law Hedwig, and numerous nieces and nephews, and a daughter Lori. He also leaves behind many friends and colleagues in the sheet metal business.
