Freda Thomas Warren entered into this world on November 5, 1932. Born to Fred DiTomasso and Enola DiPadova Thomas, she was raised in a very Italian household with her two younger sisters, Jeanette and Marie. As they grew up she was always their ‘protector’ and role model. She graduated Mayfield High School in Mayfield Heights, OH as class valedictorian, but despite multiple partial scholarship offers, she was not able to attend college due to finances. Work brought her to the physics department at Western Reserve University where she met Leonard and her life was changed forever. He was the love of her life for the next 71 years. They married in 1955 and after Leonard completed orthodontic school and a two year stint at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, they moved west to San Francisco to start their new life together. They welcomed two children, Fred in 1957 and Lynn in 1960, into their lives and raised them in the home they shared in Burlingame for over 58 years.
When they were not working hard at the orthodontist practice that they built together in San Francisco, they traveled the world: Japan, China, Australia, Africa, Egypt, Indian and Italy… but her favorite was London and all things British: history, documentaries and PBS dramas. One of her most special places was the hotel and beach at the Mauna Kea, despite never going in the water! Freda was always intellectually curious and loved to tinker to figure out just how and why things worked. She was a collector of clocks so her house was always chiming on the quarter hour. Later in life, complex Lego kits became a source of joy and frustration as “the Lego lady” patiently put together thousands of small pieces to delight and amuse the kids (and adults) at the family orthodontic office. She had a place for everything and everything was always in its place. Fred and Lynn fondly remember being forced to evaluate decisions when mom would always say, “do what you think is right”. She was as honest as the day is long and always called things the way they were, even if it wasn’t always easy to say or hear. Freda was tiny but a force to be reckoned with and you always knew where you stood with her. Her honesty, integrity, love and support will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.