Fred Owen Suggs, passed away peacefully at the Healthcare Center of Fresno on December 29, 2020 at the age of 78. Fred suffered from Alzheimer’s and died of Covid-19 complications. Fred was born April 23, 1942 in San Francisco, CA, to Fred Henry and Florence Adell Suggs, the older sibling to Timothy Graham.
Fred attended San Mateo High School (1960), College of San Mateo (1962) and received his Mortuary Sciences Degree from San Francisco College of Mortuary Sciences (1970). Fred became a highly skilled embalmer and respected funeral director in both California and Hawaii.
Fred was an adventurous, humorous personality, whether coordinating a Halloween party, showing off his significant dance skills or simply starting pick-up games of either street football or baseball.
Fred had a true passion for golf and became a very skilled low handicap player accomplishing four “Holes in One” during his playing days. One of his favorite activities was to spend the weekend playing golf with his father and close friends. He was known for his competitiveness along with having fun and a good time.
Fred also had a strong love for baseball that was built on his very successful high school baseball career and brief semi-pro experience. Regular family trips to Candlestick Park to watch the Giants were one of his favorite activities.
Fred was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his brother and four children, Tyler Suggs, Michelle Correa, Eugene Suggs and Chad Suggs.
Due to the Covid-19 Virus a private internment service will be held at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Colma, CA. with a formal public funeral service to be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.