Fred Mortara, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 in Millbrae, California. Born on November 10, 1929, the eldest son to Guiseppe and Isolina Mortara, Fred spent his early years in San Francisco where he left public high school to attend Samuel Gompers Trade School, focusing on the craft of woodworking, a trade in which he excelled for over 48 years. Fred met his beloved wife of 72 years, Theresa, in San Francisco where they married in 1950 and raised two daughters. He was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, serving at Camp Pendelton in Oceanside and overseas in Japan.

Working on “the bench” over the years provided Fred with knowledge, skills, and experience in all aspects of the trade that would enable him to lead other craftsmen in their artistic endeavors at multiple custom woodworking shops in the Bay Area. Well respected by all, he rose to the position of shop foreman at several shops managing crews of as many as twenty-eight tradesmen concurrently. At the same time, Fred became the longest elected member of his local Carpenters’ Union where he served for thirty-five years as treasurer.

