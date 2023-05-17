Fred Mortara, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 in Millbrae, California. Born on November 10, 1929, the eldest son to Guiseppe and Isolina Mortara, Fred spent his early years in San Francisco where he left public high school to attend Samuel Gompers Trade School, focusing on the craft of woodworking, a trade in which he excelled for over 48 years. Fred met his beloved wife of 72 years, Theresa, in San Francisco where they married in 1950 and raised two daughters. He was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, serving at Camp Pendelton in Oceanside and overseas in Japan.
Working on “the bench” over the years provided Fred with knowledge, skills, and experience in all aspects of the trade that would enable him to lead other craftsmen in their artistic endeavors at multiple custom woodworking shops in the Bay Area. Well respected by all, he rose to the position of shop foreman at several shops managing crews of as many as twenty-eight tradesmen concurrently. At the same time, Fred became the longest elected member of his local Carpenters’ Union where he served for thirty-five years as treasurer.
From a humble beginning, Fred worked hard and eventually invested in real estate, one parcel in particular that became the family summer gathering place in Felton; other parcels made him a landlord. He took pride in his properties always making improvements where he thought of upgrades for the comfort of his tenants. He designed additions to his own home, which he shared with his late wife, Theresa, and their two daughters.
Throughout his years, Fred’s primary love and joy was his family. His daughters Annette Petro (Dante Petro) and Paula McLinden (Robert See) have given Fred four grandchildren: Lauren Petro Fisher, Tim McLinden, Philip Petro, and Sarah Watson, and five great-grandchildren (with another due in Sept.). Numerous family holidays and vacations were shared over many years where laughter was abundant and lasting memories were made. Fred and Theresa loved to travel, taking several trips to Europe, as well as Canada and the Caribbean, both with close friends, family members, and by themselves.
Fred enjoyed golf with friends especially after retirement and played with his local seniors’ group well into his later years. He was a member of the Italian Social Club in San Mateo where he enjoyed dancing as well as competing in their Bocci Ball League.
A resident of Millbrae for fifty-four years, Fred was proceeded in death by Theresa, and is survived by his brother Albert as well as his daughters Annette and Paula.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 after 5:00 p.m. at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
