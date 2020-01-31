Frank Edwin Seydel III, died as the result of an automobile accident on January 21, 2020. He was 34. Frank was born in Burlingame and lived in San Bruno most of his life. He attended Capuchino High School and San Mateo Adult School, graduating in 2004. He worked with his father at Seydel Construction, and later, worked for Trader Joe’s and Living Spaces.
Frank was a creative, humorous and kind person. He was a movie buff who researched the backgrounds of actors, writers and directors of the films he loved. He actually had started to write his own screen play/novel. He was artistic, creating impressive mixed media pieces. He enjoyed reading and listening to podcasts.
Frank is survived by his mother Kathy Seydel, sister Lindsay Clark (Bryan) and his brothers Jeffery, Matthew and William Seydel. He is preceded in death by his father Frank Seydel, Jr., his paternal grandfather Frank Seydel, Sr., his paternal grandmother Dolores Hartnell and maternal grandmother Marlene Bowlin. Frank’s extended family, including his grandfather Ken Bowlin, his aunts, his uncles, cousins and nephews, all loved Frank dearly. Frank left this world too soon; he will live on in our memories, until we meet again.
A memorial service is scheduled for 5:30 P.M., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Robert’s Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Rd., San Bruno, CA 94066. Donations can be made in Frank’s name to International Child Art Foundation online at icaf.org or by check and mail to: PO Box 58133 Washington DC 20037. Arrangements by Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae.
