Francis Pan (a.k.a Wei Jun Pan) is a resident of Foster City, California. He died unexpectedly from complications related to cancer surgery at the age of 83.
Francis is survived by his wife, Betty Pan (nee Chen), his daughter Christina, and grandchildren Megan, Allyson and Jake. Francis is predeceased by his mother Fung Yu Qing, brother Jonathan Pan, and sister Katie Pan Wu.
Francis was born in Tianjin, China in 1937 and prior to immigrating to the United States worked as a laboratory technician in Beijing University. Francis and his family immigrated to the United States in 1981 and settled in Queens, New York. After twenty years in New York, he and his wife Betty moved to Edison New Jersey for the next 15 years. Thereafter they moved to Foster City California to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren.
Francis was a devoted husband and father. He was an animal lover, avid photographer, loved to travel, and enjoyed all types of technology. Francis had a gift of connecting with people in all walks of life. He made friends all over the world. He experienced many hardships and challenges throughout his life but always remained resilient and optimistic. He truly cared about people and was generous with his time and support. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends all over the world.
