Our dear mother, Frances Jane Nigro, passed away on July 15, 2023, in Sunnyvale, CA, at the age of 78. She was born in San Francisco, CA, on August 17, 1944, to John Firpo and Virginia Zermani. Frances is survived by Arthur (“T”) Nigro (Patricia) and Antoinette Wilson (John), and was “Nonnie” to four grandchildren: Thomas, Isabella, Emily, and Ryan and sister to Ray Firpo (Olie), Denise Zermani, and Rick Zermani (Dawn). Services will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius Church, 1100 Woodside Road, Redwood City, CA. Interment will follow at the Italian Cemetery, Colma, CA.
