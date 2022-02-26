Frances “Nanna” Bennett passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on February 21, 2022, at the age of 79.
She was born in Pittsburg, CA in 1942 to proud parents Horace and Ann (Ferrante) Billeci. She was raised in the Sicilian community there surrounded by lots of immediate and extended family. She attended Pittsburg High School where she was always involved as a proud Pirate.
She went on to become the first in her family to attend and graduate from college, receiving her degree and teaching credential from San Jose State.
Her impressive teaching career started in Sunnyvale, then on to establish a co-op nursery school in San Francisco, leading to long employment with local Catholic schools on the SF Peninsula. Teaching allowed for summers in Tahoe, where she met and married the love of her life, Jack.
In 1966, they welcomed their firstborn, Steven, in their new home of Pacifica. Soon after, in 1968, they moved to The City, where they welcomed their daughter Christine in 1970. With a growing family, they purchased their first home in San Bruno in 1972, and resided there ever since.
She spent her days dedicated to lovingly raising her children, running the household and teaching, while still finding time to have a very active social and volunteer life.
She was involved with and generously volunteered for many clubs and organizations throughout her life, including the League of Women Voters, the American Association of University Women, the Italian American Women’s Guild, and the St. Robert’s “In Betweeners”.
She also enjoyed their travels to Europe (Italy!), Palm Springs, and their second home in North Lake Tahoe. There the family enjoyed their winters on the mountain and summers on the lake, boating by day, then entertaining large groups of friends and family on the deck.
Besides travel she enjoyed playing cards, mahjong, entertaining and cooking, especially for family holidays. Most of all, she enjoyed being the very doting Nanna, watching her grandkids in all aspects of their lives. Whether enjoying their visits, seeing their games and performances, celebrating birthdays and graduations, or spoiling them, being Nanna was her greatest delight. She loved them deeply, and they loved her. She will be missed dearly by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her children, Steven Bennett of Aptos, and Christine Gilmour (Jon) of Burlingame. Her grandchildren Jackson, Lucas, and Roman Gilmour of Burlingame, and Danielle and Gavin Bennett of Aptos. She is also survived by her sister Mary (Billeci) Videtich, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Visitation will be on March 3, 2022 4 - 8 p.m. at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary in Daly City, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held March 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Robert’s Catholic Church in San Bruno followed by burial at Olivet Memorial Park in Colma.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation: https://themmrf.org/get-involved/ways-to-donate/
