Dear Frannie,
We, your friends and family, miss you greatly. We miss your smile, your laugh, and your enthusiasm. We miss your crazy bidding at the bridge table. We remember you in amazement, your always “up” attitude even during times when you were in pain or when you were recovering from your many surgeries due to R/A. We look back on your career as teacher, both at Mills High School and Aragon, with great respect. You helped your students understand our country’s system of government and to not only absorb information but to question and to delve deeper into subjects that were presented to them. And you had fun while you were teaching. You are fondly remembered by your many students. You gathered friends around you from all walks of life and loved each one of them dearly. Your coffee crowd at Il Piccolo will never be quite the same without you. And, Holidays, all Holidays you celebrated with verve. You loved them all. We think of you often as we go about our daily lives, but so many things will never be the same. Thank you for all of the memories. You are dearly missed.
Your family and friends.
