Florian J. Shasky, who lived and worked on the Peninsula for most of his career, has died.
A native Oregonian, Florian earned a B.A. from University of Portland, and a M.A. from University of Washington. After additional studies at University of Exeter in England, he began his professional career at University of San Francisco. Florian then moved to the Green Library at Stanford as head of special collections.
A true bibliophile, he was drawn to beginning his own business, and established a practice in rare books and manuscripts, buying, selling, and appraising important collections. He was the first to create both an on-line catalog as well as a video catalog.
His professional associations included leadership, writing, and editing for such organizations as the Grolier Club, New York, and the Book Club of California.
Florian shared his deep knowledge of English and passion for teaching when he joined the faculty of Sequoia High School in Redwood City. He spent many enjoyable years traveling and sharing friendship with Donna McKinney.
He is predeceased by his parents Florian and Evelyn Shasky, and his sister Suzanne Brian. He is survived by his son, Jim Shasky, daughter Clarissa Livingston, and granddaughter Alaina; his sisters Lenore Bolourchi, Carolyn Selleck, and Judy Shasky Nadler.
Rosary at Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel, Friday, July 29, 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. visitation, rosary at 6:00 p.m.
Celebration of life Saturday, July 30, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Crestview Estates Club House, Crestview Dr. San Carlos.
