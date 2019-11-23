September 18, 1937 – October 23, 2019
Florence Galea, 82, a lifelong resident of East Palo Alto died at her home on October 23, 2019.
Born September 18, 1937, in Palo Alto, California, Florence graduated from Menlo Atherton High School.
Upon graduation, Florence secured a job at Litton Industries where she remained until her retirement.
Florence loved to show her Kerry Blue Terriers and received many awards and ribbons from various dog shows around the Bay Area. She enjoyed spending time with her family, puttering in her garden, and watching her favorite television shows.
She is survived by her sister, Sister Dolores Schembri, and her nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at St Albert the Great Church, 1095 Channing Ave, Palo Alto, California on Wednesday December 4, 2019, 10:00 AM.
Interment to immediately follow at Alta Mesa Cemetery, 695 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, California
Online guestbook available at crippenandflynnchapels.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.